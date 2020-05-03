JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR alerts:

JBAXY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 279,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,393. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

About JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.