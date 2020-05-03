KAZ MINL PLC/ADR’s (KZMYY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of KZMYY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

