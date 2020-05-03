KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.04. 2,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,153. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.47.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

