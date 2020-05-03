Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Key Energy Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of KEGX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,406. Key Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

