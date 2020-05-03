KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 1.2% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in KLA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,566,000 after purchasing an additional 65,156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in KLA by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $13.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.27. 2,692,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,765. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.97 and a 200-day moving average of $163.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

