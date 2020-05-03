Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered Klepierre from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Klepierre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Klepierre Company Profile
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
