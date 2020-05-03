Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered Klepierre from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Klepierre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of KLPEF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Klepierre has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

Klepierre Company Profile

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

