Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

KLPEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Klepierre from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Klepierre alerts:

KLPEF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Klepierre has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $37.94.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.