Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.
KLPEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Klepierre from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Monday, March 16th.
KLPEF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Klepierre has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $37.94.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
