KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

KNRRY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 50,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,504. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

