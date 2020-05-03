Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,947 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,020,000 after acquiring an additional 282,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after buying an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,484. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.