Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. 21,870,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,358,777. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

