Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,432 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,722,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,828,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.