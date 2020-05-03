Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 553,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after purchasing an additional 92,712 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 45,111 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.02. The company had a trading volume of 726,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,583. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $99.60. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.