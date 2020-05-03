Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,302 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 494,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,631 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,506,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,030,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,258. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

