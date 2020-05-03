Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,766. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.40. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

