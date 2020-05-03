Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $539,770,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,738 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,484 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 987,201 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,844. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $152,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,975.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

