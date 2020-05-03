Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 421,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after buying an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.66. 2,421,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,868. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

