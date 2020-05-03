Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.79. 11,216,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,590,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

