Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,870. The stock has a market cap of $277.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.76 and a 200 day moving average of $272.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

