Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,298 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.84. 12,704,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,185,861. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

