Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $141.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

