Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,966. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

