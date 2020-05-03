Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,075 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,075 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,006 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,537,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after buying an additional 7,618,162 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after buying an additional 1,109,239 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,884,863 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.

