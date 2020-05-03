Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,902 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $60.74. 6,576,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,906,230. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

