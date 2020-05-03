Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) PT Lowered to $3.60 at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from $9.00 to $3.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Investec cut Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays cut Kosmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.57.

KOS traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,960,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,174,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 963,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 54.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 72,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 620,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

