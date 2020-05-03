Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,549 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,458. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 24.55%. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.31.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

