Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 672 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HON traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.88. The stock has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

