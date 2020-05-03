Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 377 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,870. The firm has a market cap of $277.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.76 and a 200-day moving average of $272.59. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

