Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 300.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.95. 34,498,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,881,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

