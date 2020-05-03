Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,582,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,389 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,598 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,758,000 after purchasing an additional 656,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,775,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,716,000 after purchasing an additional 622,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,881,000.

IEMG traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. 21,093,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,251,564. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.