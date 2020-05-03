Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $13,883,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.74. 48,338,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,106,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.