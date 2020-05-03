Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

