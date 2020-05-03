Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $999,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $4,536,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 276,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 247,245 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,519.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 23,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,216,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,590,826. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

