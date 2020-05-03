Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $8.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,264,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918,109. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

