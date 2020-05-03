KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR’s (KHNGY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR presently has an average rating of Sell.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,354. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

