Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LNXSF. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Lanxess to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LNXSF traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. 560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.42. Lanxess has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $71.08.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

