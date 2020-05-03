Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given Buy Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LBLCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF traded down $4.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

