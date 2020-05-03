Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.46. 3,811,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,786,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

