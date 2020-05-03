Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.02 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.22%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

