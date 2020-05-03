Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Lundin Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.22%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

