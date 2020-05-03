Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lundin Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lundin Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF remained flat at $$23.53 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. Lundin Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

