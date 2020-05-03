LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,474 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in LYFT were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,836,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,444,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,112 shares during the period. Mayfield XIII Management UGP Ltd. a Cayman Islands Exempted Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,194,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 600.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 937,777 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $879,996 in the last quarter.

LYFT traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. 7,313,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,739. LYFT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.73.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LYFT from $85.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark raised shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of LYFT to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.47.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

