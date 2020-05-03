LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,095,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

