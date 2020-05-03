Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($1.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter.

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 209,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. Marlin Business Services has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $126.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRLN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.