Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $457,278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after buying an additional 1,239,186 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,979,000 after buying an additional 833,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after buying an additional 695,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average of $104.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

