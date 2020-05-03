MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $37.13. 1,897,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. MasTec has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

