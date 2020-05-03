MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $37.13. 1,897,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. MasTec has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

