MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion.MasTec also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.64.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79. MasTec has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

