Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $6.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.74. 5,066,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.