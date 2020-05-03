Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $4.90 on Friday, reaching $182.66. 3,764,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,515. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.68.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

