Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.14. 4,172,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,055. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

