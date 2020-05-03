MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
MER Telemanagement Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 19,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,159. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. MER Telemanagement Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.66.
About MER Telemanagement Solutions
