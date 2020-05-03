MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MER Telemanagement Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 19,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,159. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. MER Telemanagement Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

About MER Telemanagement Solutions

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

